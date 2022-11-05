Safe Hits Market Cap of $101.80 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00022909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $101.80 million and $150,821.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00132285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00243134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00073230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.17639423 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $149,056.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

