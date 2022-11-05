Safe (SAFE) Price Up 31.1% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00024337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $108.35 million and approximately $142,616.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00244011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00069995 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.17639423 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $149,056.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

