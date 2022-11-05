Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($112.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

EPA:SAF opened at €113.60 ($113.60) on Friday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($67.17) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($92.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €102.33 and a 200-day moving average of €101.05.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

