SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 1,068,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,241. The stock has a market cap of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.