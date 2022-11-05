SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SD traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 1,068,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,241. The stock has a market cap of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 477,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

