Sasco Capital Inc. CT Grows Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.22% of Harsco worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 1,208,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

