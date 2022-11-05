Sasco Capital Inc. CT Makes New $15.96 Million Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,962,000. Aramark accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 2,288,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

