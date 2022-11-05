Sasco Capital Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares during the quarter. Energizer makes up about 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 1.21% of Energizer worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 508,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

