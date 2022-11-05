SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $342.73.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day moving average is $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock worth $16,474,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

