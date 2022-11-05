Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HSBC raised Schindler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.63.

Schindler Stock Performance

SHLAF stock opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.49. Schindler has a 1-year low of $150.96 and a 1-year high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

