Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of SDGR traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 1,772,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,292 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Schrödinger by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

