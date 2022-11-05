Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after buying an additional 282,192 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 271,309 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $64.60. 419,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

