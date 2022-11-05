Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Curi Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.95. 382,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

