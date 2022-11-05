Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,297 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 2,418,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,359. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.