Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($51.50) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($57.00) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 52 week high of €66.02 ($66.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.