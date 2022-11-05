Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 79.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

