Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) Shares Down 5.5%

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Second Street Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Second Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Second Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.