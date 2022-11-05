Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 12.3%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was down 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 24,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 585,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.