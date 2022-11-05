Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.19. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

