Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

