Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.28).

SRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.31) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Serco Group Stock Performance

LON SRP opened at GBX 166.40 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.65. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.30).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

