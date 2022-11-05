Serum Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Serum has a total market cap of $102.89 million and approximately $60.14 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.02 or 0.31301085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012225 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

