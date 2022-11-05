ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $537.26.
NOW stock opened at $361.75 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $702.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
