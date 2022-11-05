Sfmg LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 4.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,265,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,788. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.83, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

