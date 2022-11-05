Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $207.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

