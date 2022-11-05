Sfmg LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

