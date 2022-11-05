Sfmg LLC Has $90.96 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 895,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

