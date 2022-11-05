Sfmg LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

