Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,824,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

