Sfmg LLC Invests $1.73 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STOR remained flat at $31.67 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $35.95.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.