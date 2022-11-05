Sfmg LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,302 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

