Sfmg LLC Sells 438 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.