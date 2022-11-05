Sfmg LLC Sells 4,472 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $46,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 38,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

