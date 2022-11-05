Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

