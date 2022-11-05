Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:FUL opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00. Fulham Shore has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.89 ($0.22). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

