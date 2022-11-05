Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Fulham Shore Price Performance
Shares of LON:FUL opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00. Fulham Shore has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.89 ($0.22). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About Fulham Shore
