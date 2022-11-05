Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 5,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.