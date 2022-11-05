Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.
Sisecam Resources Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SIRE opened at $23.40 on Friday. Sisecam Resources has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.09.
About Sisecam Resources
