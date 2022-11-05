SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

NYSE SITC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

