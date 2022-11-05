Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE SKY opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 8,687.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

