Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,868. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $169.29.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.