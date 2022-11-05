Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.