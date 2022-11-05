Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.59 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $87.93. 4,231,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,868. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $169.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.