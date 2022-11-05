SmartFi (SMTF) One Day Volume Tops $18,050.00

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $18,050.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

