SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

TSE SNC opened at C$23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 137.88. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.56.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.78 billion. Research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

In other news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

