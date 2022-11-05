Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,210,000 after acquiring an additional 834,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 12.1 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $132.31 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.