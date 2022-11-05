Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target Raised to €105.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €94.00 ($94.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €74.00 ($74.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised shares of Sodexo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of SDXAY opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

