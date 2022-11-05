Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Trading Down 5.6%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,609,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,621,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

