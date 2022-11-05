Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $572.50

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.50 ($6.62) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.24). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.24), with a volume of 1,205 shares trading hands.

Sopheon Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £58.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,816.67.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

