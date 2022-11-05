Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,921,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,603,000 after buying an additional 224,249 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $40,478,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,929,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

