Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $166,000 Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GoPro by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in GoPro by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.14.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPRO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

