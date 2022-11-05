South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Head-To-Head Comparison

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South32 and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.27 $2.67 billion N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -2.39

Analyst Recommendations

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for South32 and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

South32 has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A -38.60% -36.83%

Summary

South32 beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. South32 Limited also exports its products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec; the Boyd property, which covers 28 claims; Lac Dieppe covering an area of 63 claims; Lac Meloche that covers an area of 24 claims; Lac Tremblant, which covers an area of 49 claims; and the Ruisseau and North Low property that covers an area of 31 and 41 claims. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

